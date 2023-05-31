TAI: Births in Estonia down 12 percent in 2022

A total of 11,571 births were reported in Estonia in 2022, 1,575 fewer than 2021's figure, according to the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), ie. a drop of 12 percent on year.

The figure is slightly lower than that reported by Statistics Estonia for 2022 (11,646 births), which can be explained by the fact that the TAI data relates to all babies born in Estonia, regardless of the mother's country of residence, but does not collect data on babies born to mothers who are Estonian citizens, but who gave birth outside of Estonia.

2022 births in Estonia quick facts (Source: TAI pregnancy information system):

11,396 women gave birth last year, 1,503 fewer women than gave birth in 2021.

11,224 live births consisted of single babies; 169 births were to twins, and three births resulted in triplets. The share of multiple births stood at 1.5 percent of all births.

51.5 percent of births were boys, 48.5 percent girls.

26 stillbirths were reported, 0.2 percent of the total.

37 premature births (less than 37 weeks' gestation) were reported, of which 144 were less than 34 weeks' gestation. Premature births accounted for 4.7 percent of all births.

Between 1992 and 2022, the average age of first-time mothers had risen by seven years, (from 22.7 years to 29.4 years) while the average age of women giving birth a second time rose by five years (from 28.3 years to 33.2 years of age).

The number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (15-49) was 40.2, a fall on 2021, when the figure was 46.6.

Since 1992, the number of births has risen the most among women over 35, and has fallen among the 20-24 and under-20 age groups.

4,029 babies born in 2022 were to women aged 30-34, the largest number by age group.

11,363 of women who gave birth in 2022 were registered resident in Estonia, while 33 women were registered resident in another country, but gave birth in Estonia.

The average birth weight of babies born in 2022 was recorded at 3.5kg, while the average birth length was reported at 51 cm.

Between 1992 and 2022, the average birth weight of newborns has risen by 0.9kg.

The bulk of babies, 11,438, were born in maternity wards at 12 healthcare facilities nationwide; 8,534 at healthcare facilities providing maternity care at a higher level.

8,356 women gave birth via natural methods. There were 640 vacuum and forceps deliveries, while 2,400 cesarean sections were performed, of which 756 were planned.

