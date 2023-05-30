Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 11 percent on year to April 2023

Turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia fell by 11 percent on year to April 2023, to €844 million, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Statistics Estonia spokesperson Johanna Linda Pihlak said a decline in the turnover of grocery stores was observed over the past year, and with stores selling manufactured goods, as well as enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Of these three, stores selling manufactured goods reported the biggest fall in turnover – 15 percent. Turnover was down in all economic activities," Pihlak added.

Within the sector of stores selling manufactured goods, turnover fell most, by 24 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

A higher-than-average fall (of 21 percent) was also recorded in the turnover of other specialised stores selling, primarily, computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Compared with April 2022, turnover decreased by 6 percent in both grocery stores and enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, Statistics Estonia says.

On month, March to April 2023, turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 3 percent, the agency says.

According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover was unchanged compared with the previous month.

In the first four months of 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 9 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiles the above data based on the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) VAT declarations, on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

