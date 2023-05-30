Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 11 percent on year to April 2023

News
A shopping mall in Tallinn.
A shopping mall in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia fell by 11 percent on year to April 2023, to €844 million, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Statistics Estonia spokesperson Johanna Linda Pihlak said a decline in the turnover of grocery stores was observed over the past year, and with stores selling manufactured goods, as well as enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Of these three, stores selling manufactured goods reported the biggest fall in turnover – 15 percent. Turnover was down in all economic activities," Pihlak added.

Within the sector of stores selling manufactured goods, turnover fell most, by 24 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

A higher-than-average fall (of 21 percent) was also recorded in the turnover of other specialised stores selling, primarily, computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Compared with April 2022, turnover decreased by 6 percent in both grocery stores and enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, Statistics Estonia says.

On month, March to April 2023, turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 3 percent, the agency says.

According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover was unchanged compared with the previous month.

In the first four months of 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 9 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiles the above data based on the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) VAT declarations, on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:50

Riga packed to welcome home bronze medal-winning Latvian ice hockey team

10:11

Ministries want to tighten up classified documents regime

09:33

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

08:25

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 11 percent on year to April 2023

07:55

Mixed feelings on government financial support to Nursipalu municipalities

07:52

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

29.05

Film critic: 'Ulenspiegel' has all the elements audiences want

29.05

Minister of Justice Laanet wants to end legal assistance treaty with Russia

29.05

Supreme Court wants government to respond to opposition's appeal

29.05

Government could tie opposition-rejected bills to a vote of confidence

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

29.05

Ukrainian snipers trained by Estonian Defense League this winter

29.05

Helenius disappointed in Eesti 200 coalition negotiators

29.05

EKRE plan to continue Riigikogu filibustering Monday

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: