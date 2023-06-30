Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 10 percent on year to May 2022

Economy
A shopping mall in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative).
A shopping mall in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Economy

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia fell by 10 percent on year to May 2023, to €905 million.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that turnover decreased in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods, as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of motor fuel. "The biggest decline in turnover occurred in stores selling manufactured goods, which was down by 15 percent compared with May last year. The decrease was 4 percent for enterprises engaged in the retail sale of motor fuel and 3 percent in grocery stores," Pihlak said.

Among stores, which sell manufactured goods, turnover decreased the most (28 percent), in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Turnover dropped by 16 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores), and by 12 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.

It was also down 11 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), and in stores selling via mail order or the internet,

For stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, turnover decreased by 10 percent.

Turnover increased by 4 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

The turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 8 percent on month from April to May.

According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 1 percent from April.

In the first five months of 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 9 percent lower than during the same period in the previous year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Editor: Michael Cole

