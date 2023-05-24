Statistics: Estonia's fish farming output falls on year as prices rise

Fish market (Photo is illustrative).
Fish market (Photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in 2022, Estonia's fish farming enterprises sold 801 tonnes of commercial fish and crayfish, at a total of €4.9 million. 2.7 tonnes of fish roe was also sold last year. Overall, the amount of fish sold from fish farm production fell for the third year in a row. The quantity of fish roe sold in 2022 was 8 times lower than in 2021.

Last year, the total quantity of fish sold by fish farming enterprises fell 50 tonnes from the amount sold in 2021. At the same time, the average price per kilogram of farmed fish rose from €5 in 2021 to €6 in 2022. Over the last three years, the quantities of fish sold have fallen while the price per kilogram has nearly doubled.

Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that rainbow trout is still the most farmed and sold fish species in Estonia. "In 2022, almost 678 tonnes of rainbow trout was sold for a total of €3.9 million. Rainbow trout accounted for 85 percent of the total amount of fish sold," Peterson said.

Sold quantities of rainbow trout and other fish. Source: Statistics Estonia

In 2022, there were 0.6 tonnes of crayfish on the market, which is a fifth less than in 2021. The largest quantity of crayfish sold in a single year is 2 tonnes, in 2009.

There were 2.7 tonnes of fish roe on the market in 2022, an amount which is roughly 8 times less than in 2021. The quantity of fish roe sold last year in Estonia was the smallest over the last 10 years. The total value of fish roe sold amounted to slightly over €100,000, whereas the average sales price grew by around 50 percent on year. Most of the fish roe sold for consumption was red fish roe.

In Estonia, the primary method of fish farming is freshwater aquaculture, although in recent years some enterprises have also begun specializing in marine aquaculture. Rainbow trout is farmed in seawater. The species cultivated in Estonia's freshwater fish farms include rainbow trout and crayfish as well as other species, such as tench, European eel, African sharptooth catfish, wels catfish, sturgeon (Siberian and Russian), carp, and grass carp.

Fish roe sales 2010-2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

More information can be found on the dedicated sections of Statistics Estonia's website here and here.

Editor: Michael Cole

