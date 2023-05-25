Statistics: Average wages up 13.3 percent on year to Q1 2023

News
Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March.
Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Average gross monthly wages and salaries in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023) rose 13.3 percent on year to €1,741, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. However, average real wages in Q1 2023 stood at €1,443, down 3.2 percent on year.

Median wages stood at €1,424 in Q1 2023, the agency reports.

Argo Tarkiainen, Statistics Estonia analyst, said: "The change in methodology now allows for the publication of median wage figures alongside the average wages and salaries. In addition, the predominantly register-based collection of data reduces the administrative burden for respondents."

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries in Q1 2023 were highest in information and communication (ICT), where the figure was €3,160, financial and insurance activities (€2,952), and energy  (€2,435).

"They were lowest in accommodation and food service (€1,124), other service activities (€1,142), and real estate (€1,209)," Tarkiainen went on, adding that average wages and salaries increased the most in education (by 19.8 percent) and in accommodation and food service activities (by 17.3 percent).

Statistics Estonia has been using data from the the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) employment register, along with income and social tax declarations, since Q1 2023, in order to publish figures for average wages and salaries.

Employees working under employment contracts, under the Civil Service Act,* and under service contracts are included in these figures, the agency says.

Monthly gross wages and their change. Source: Statistics Estonia

By region of Estonia, average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju (where the average gross monthly wage was €1,975 per month) and Tartu counties (€1,730 per month) and lowest on Saaremaa (€1,316) and in Valga County (€1,261).

Year-on-year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries, however, came in Valga County (at 16.3 percent) and in Tartu County (14.1 percent).

Median wages, i.e. the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were highest in the first quarter of 2023 in information and communication (€2,661), financial and insurance activities (€2,395), and in public administration and defence (€2,100).

Median wages were lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€984), other service activities (€892), and real estate activities (€813).

Monthly gross wages and their change. Source: Statistics Estonia

Real wages, which take inflation into account and reflect people's actual purchasing power, stood at €1,443 in Q1 2023, 3.2 percent lower than a year ago.

"So we continue to see that wages and salaries are rising, but as price increases have outpaced wage increases, people's purchasing power is lower than a year ago. Compared with the last quarter of 2022, however, the decline in real wages has slowed," Tarkiainen added.

* Excluding employees in the areas of governance of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior.

More detailed information is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:40

Riigikogu environment committee chair subject of two misdemeanor processes

08:27

Statistics: Average wages up 13.3 percent on year to Q1 2023

07:43

Nursipalu training area expansion bill passes first Riigikogu reading

24.05

Latvian journalist: Media 'witch hunt' going on in respect of language law

24.05

Prime minister: Germany key in defense of Ukraine and all Europe

24.05

Foreign Minister: Estonia-Latvia cooperation remains essential to security

24.05

Tallinna Vesi: Suur-Sõjamäe fire has not impacted Ülemiste järv water

24.05

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

24.05

Skoone Bastion restoration work continues to yield finds

24.05

Urmas Varblane confirmed as Bank of Estonia's new supervisory board chair

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues Updated

23.05

IMF advises Estonia to advance tax hikes

24.05

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

23.05

Colonel: Belgorod operation likely connected to Ukrainian counter-offensive

24.05

Gallery: First photos from site of Suur-Sõjamäe fire

24.05

Slava Ukraini paid IC Construction hefty commission

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: