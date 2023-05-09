Foreign tourist accommodation up one-third on year

News
Tallinn Old Town is a popular tourist destination.
Tallinn Old Town is a popular tourist destination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Statistics Estonia reports that nearly 226,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in March 2023, which is 18 percent more than in March last year. The average cost of an overnight stay increased by 15 percent year on year.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with March 2022, there were more foreign as well as domestic tourists accommodated – 101,700 foreign and 124,500 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia in March this year. "Year on year, there were 33 percent more foreign tourists. Their number did not yet reach the pre-pandemic level as it was 18 percent lower than in March 2019," noted Laurmaa. The number of domestic tourists rose by 8 percent year on year.

Compared with March 2022, there were more tourists from many European countries as well as from countries outside of Europe. The biggest number of accommodated tourists arrived from Finland (nearly 40,000). There were 19,000 tourists from Latvia. The number of arrivals from these two countries was higher than in March last year. There were also more accommodated tourists from Germany, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the USA, Poland, and Asian countries. 69 percent of foreign tourists were on holiday, and 26 percent were travelling on business. These figures were 67 percent and 24 percent respectively for domestic tourists. Harju County saw 76 percent of foreign tourist stays, followed by Pärnu (11 percent), Tartu (6 percent) and Ida-Viru (2 percent) counties.

The average cost of a guest night was €43 per person, which is €6 more than in March 2022 and €7 more than in March 2019. The average cost of a guest night increased by 15 percent year on year.

Tourism statistics for March 2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:29

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

12:55

Research: Belonging to Europe means understanding its colonial past

12:21

Social minister: Tax changes to hit pensioners

12:06

Opposition continues Riigikogu filibuster at Tuesday's session Updated

11:50

Kuressaare ER chief: Surge in dehydration cases after bacterial outbreak

10:34

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

10:24

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

10:22

MFA: Europe Day more important and symbolic than ever

10:04

Ukrainian authorities launch criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini scandal

10:01

Foreign tourist accommodation up one-third on year

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

08.05

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08.05

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

08.05

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08.05

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: