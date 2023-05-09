Foreign tourist accommodation up one-third on year

Statistics Estonia reports that nearly 226,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in March 2023, which is 18 percent more than in March last year. The average cost of an overnight stay increased by 15 percent year on year.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with March 2022, there were more foreign as well as domestic tourists accommodated – 101,700 foreign and 124,500 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia in March this year. "Year on year, there were 33 percent more foreign tourists. Their number did not yet reach the pre-pandemic level as it was 18 percent lower than in March 2019," noted Laurmaa. The number of domestic tourists rose by 8 percent year on year.

Compared with March 2022, there were more tourists from many European countries as well as from countries outside of Europe. The biggest number of accommodated tourists arrived from Finland (nearly 40,000). There were 19,000 tourists from Latvia. The number of arrivals from these two countries was higher than in March last year. There were also more accommodated tourists from Germany, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the USA, Poland, and Asian countries. 69 percent of foreign tourists were on holiday, and 26 percent were travelling on business. These figures were 67 percent and 24 percent respectively for domestic tourists. Harju County saw 76 percent of foreign tourist stays, followed by Pärnu (11 percent), Tartu (6 percent) and Ida-Viru (2 percent) counties.

The average cost of a guest night was €43 per person, which is €6 more than in March 2022 and €7 more than in March 2019. The average cost of a guest night increased by 15 percent year on year.

Tourism statistics for March 2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

