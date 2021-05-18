Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

Pig farming in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Scene from documentary "Seemnest seemneni" (dir. Katharina Stieffenhofer)
Estonian agriculture is largely controlled by enterprise, while many people working the land are involved in other jobs, some agriculture-related, some not, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, in the light of its 2020 Agricultural Census.

Statistics Estonia spokesperson Eve Valdvee said: "Agricultural holdings include 314 enterprises that belong to enterprise groups. Group enterprises account for around a third of agricultural production in Estonia," adding that a significant share of agricultural production in Estonia takes place in large enterprises.

Valdvee is also project manager of the Agricultural Census, itself co-financed by the European Commission.

Enterprise groups hold 18 percent of land under agricultre in Estonia and account for 33 percent of bovine animal stock, 62 percent of pig stock and 82 percent of poultry numbers.

Contribution of enterprise groups to agriculture (%), 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

Most enterprise groups are Estonian-controlled, Statistics Estonian says, but some "foreign-controlled" groups are also to be found, particularly in poutry farming, where they make up 82 percent of the total, and also pig farming (35 percent of total).

Part-time work is common in agriculture, Statistics Estonia finds, with just 37 percent of the workforce being full-time.

Agricultural holdings owned by natural persons, meaning individuals – and there are 7,700 of these nationwide – saw only 20 percent of managers work full-time, the agency adds, while for those holdings run by legal persons – i.e. enterprises – that figures is higher, at 32 percent. 3,700 agricultural holdings are run by legal persons, Statistics Estonia says.

Among natural person-owned agriculture, 12 percent of those involved work in other areas as well, such a forestry and tourism, with fish farming and renewable energy production being less common secondary activities.

More information is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

