Finance minister: €173 million EU top-up aid to be allocated within a month

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform). Source: ERR
Economy

€173 million in European Union top-up funds are to be used up in the space of one month, finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) says.

Pentus-Rosimannus said: "Following the decision of the European Commission, it is now possible for the ministries to quickly make all the necessary preparations for the payment of subsidies."

Estonia will use the €173 million in Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe (REACT-EU) funds primarily to fight the coronavirus and mitigate the economic consequences of the crisis.

Estonia officially submitted its amendment 2014-2020 cohesion policy funds required for REACT-EU funds on April 30, with the European Commission approving this May 12.

The extra funding results from changes to REACT-EU funding, which aims to revitalize the economy, mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and support transition to a digital and green economy.

Ministers must approve legislation accordingly, BNS reports.

€72 million will be spent on economic recovery, Pentus-Rosimannus said, with the tourism sector receiving €17.7 million support, and other business sectors also to receive sums.

€64 million will go on combatting the virus itself, including €25 million on vaccines procurement, with more funds spent on testing, monitoring studies, improving conditions in care homes and boosting crisis readiness, BNS reports.

A further €24.6 million will also be spent on strengthening the health sector, including improvements in hospitals in Tallinn, Tartu, Järva County and on Hiiumaa.

Additionally, €9 million will be channeled towards labor market services, with the aim of encouraging people to remain in work or to retrain if they are not working.

Estonia is also preparing a plan for the use of the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD), which mainly comprises food aid, BNS reports.

The government has proposed allocating €4.5 million from REACT-EU funds towards food aid, which, alongside EU funds allocated to Estonia, will come to over €177 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

16:32

Finance minister: €173 million EU top-up aid to be allocated within a month

15:54

Isamaa not rushing to decide on joining EKRE in Kallas no confidence motion

15:27

Supreme Court rejects PPA appeal over former opera chief harassment ruling

14:40

Prime minister: Alternative to serious austerity proposals is tax hikes

14:04

Lihula shooter sentenced to 20 years' prison time Updated

13:23

Sex abuse football coach hit with FIFA international ban

12:38

Tallinn Airport requests further €20 million for cargo hub investment plans

12:08

Jazzkaar music festival announces renewed festival program

11:37

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises 6.8 percent on year to April

11:06

Health Board: 328 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

10:26

EKRE chair: Government dealt with protesters Minsk-style

09:49

Wednesday evening's planned B-52 overflight was canceled

09:26

Eight new plays to premiere in May as restrictions ease

09:16

Daily: British soldier issues already discussed at higher levels

08:36

Daily: Video appears to show British military police manhandling Estonians

19.05

Bankruptcies grow 26 percent on year to coronavirus-hit 2020

19.05

Rail Baltic announces procurement for local station planning

19.05

Video: Tallinn to create extra cycle paths for summer period

19.05

Health Board chief: No lock-down this summer

19.05

Gallery: Palms and urban lilies decorate Old Town's new roadblocks

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: