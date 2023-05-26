Statistics: Construction volumes down 11 percent in Q1 2023

News
Rebar and a crane at a construction site.
Rebar and a crane at a construction site. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in the first quarter of 2023, the total production value of Estonian construction enterprises, both in Estonia and abroad, decreased by 11 percent at constant prices compared with the same period a year earlier.

The total production value of construction enterprises in Q1 was €803 million. Building construction accounted for €594 million, while civil engineering amounted to €209 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the volume of building construction fell by 15 percent on year. The volume of civil engineering works including roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines and sports fields, remained at the same level.

Merike Sinisaar, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the construction market is affected by the continuing rise in construction prices as well as rising interest rates and declining consumer confidence. The domestic Estonian construction market was primarily influenced by the decreased volume of building construction. Fewer new buildings were built and there were also fewer building repair and reconstruction works in Q1. Civil engineering volumes were up slightly (1.4 percent) from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in the amount of repair and reconstruction works.

Construction volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The construction volumes of Estonian construction enterprises operating abroad decreased by 13 percent in Q1 when compared with the same quarter from 2022. There were declines in the volumes of both building construction and civil engineering works. Construction works abroad accounted for 6 percent of the total construction volume in the first quarter, which is the same as a year earlier.

According to the Register of Construction Works, 2,225 new dwellings were completed in 2023, which is 78 percent more than the year before. Nearly half of the newly completed dwellings are in Tallinn (49 percent), followed by the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn (20 percent), and Tartu County (18 percent).

The demand for new dwellings has declined. Building permits were issued for the construction of 1,330 dwellings, a figure which is 29 percent lower than a year earlier. Apartment blocks were the most popular type of new housing, as they were a year before.

Change in construction volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The number of newly completed non-residential buildings was 265, with a combined usable floor area of 184,600 m2. New office, industrial, and storage premises accounted for the biggest share of non-residential buildings constructed. When compared with the figures for 2022, there was an increase in both the amount of usable floor area and volume of non-residential buildings completed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch again:

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:05

Telia bans use of TikTok on company devices

11:01

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: Tallinn is like a popup city

10:22

Complaints on Hiiumaa after animal carcasses left to rot in the open

10:00

Statistics: Construction volumes down 11 percent in Q1 2023

09:35

Maarja-Liis Ilus looks back on the day she was support act to Tina Turner

09:19

Median value of Estonians' net assets grows to €66,000

08:48

Natural gas futures price falls below €25 per MWh

08:35

Taavi Aas elected Jõgeva municipal mayor

08:08

Municipality mayor: Kuressaare water ruined by sewage in clean water pipe

08:06

Kaia Kanepi: I will not go along with campaign aimed at dividing people

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

25.05

Same-sex marriage amendments debated on 'Esimene stuudio'

25.05

Tanks and IFVs to only require B-category license in Estonia

25.05

Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: