Interior ministry: Births down 11 percent to 915 in June 2023

A total of 915 births were recorded in Estonia in June, a fall of over 11 percent from the 1,031 posted in June 2022, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

483 boys and 432 girls were born in June 2023, the ministry adds.

The figures came from the ministry's department of population operations.

By county, 306 births were registered in Tallinn alone, while the figure for the rest of Harju County was 129 live births in June.

Of the other most populous counties of Estonia, Tartu County recorded 136 live births, Ida-Viru County 62 births and Pärnu County, 61.

Of the remaining counties registered births for June 2023, the figures were:

Lääne-Viru County 43 live births, Viljandi County 29 births, Raplamaa County (27 births), Saaremaa (22), Järva County (19), Põlva County (19), Võru County (17), Jõgeva County (16), Lääne County (11), Hiiumaa (9) and Valga County (9).

Three pairs of twins were registered, one pair of boys and two mixed pairs, while one mixed pair of triplets was also recorded.

The most popular girls' first names in June were Sofia (11 cases) and Emma (seven) and Alisa, Lenna and Olivia (six), while for boys, the most-picked first names were Mark (12 instances), Aron, Oliver (seven each), Johannes and Kevin (six each).

Marriages and dissolutions

661 marriages were concluded, 46 by notaries and 52 by religious clergy.

180 marriages were dissolved.

These figures compared with 684 marriages and 168 dissolutions for June 2022.

Deaths

In June 2023, 1,292 deaths were registered, compared with 1,392 in the same month in 2022.

Names

175 people obtained a new name in June 2023, of which 117 represented changes to the last name and 35 changes to the first name; 23 people obtained both new first and last names.

119 women and 56 men changed their names in June 2023, compared with 140 people (total) in June 2022.

The ministry's department of population operations of the Ministry of the Interior keeps records of registered family status entries.

