Interior ministry: Births down 11 percent to 915 in June 2023

News
Patriotic baby socks in a maternity ward in Estonia.
Patriotic baby socks in a maternity ward in Estonia. Source: ITKH
News

A total of 915 births were recorded in Estonia in June, a fall of over 11 percent from the 1,031 posted in June 2022, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

483 boys and 432 girls were born in June 2023, the ministry adds.

The figures came from the ministry's department of population operations.

By county, 306 births were registered in Tallinn alone, while the figure for the rest of Harju County was 129 live births in June.

Of the other most populous counties of Estonia, Tartu County recorded 136 live births, Ida-Viru County 62 births and Pärnu County, 61.

Of the remaining counties registered births for June 2023, the figures were:

Lääne-Viru County 43 live births, Viljandi County 29 births, Raplamaa County (27 births), Saaremaa (22), Järva County (19), Põlva County (19), Võru County (17), Jõgeva County (16), Lääne County (11), Hiiumaa (9) and Valga County (9).

Birth behavior is a long-term process that is not affected by monthly fluctuations. Population statistics and changes in the demographic situation can be commented on and explained by Statistics Estonia

Three pairs of twins were registered, one pair of boys and two mixed pairs, while one mixed pair of triplets was also recorded.

The most popular girls' first names in June were Sofia (11 cases) and Emma (seven) and Alisa, Lenna and Olivia (six), while for boys, the most-picked first names were Mark (12 instances), Aron, Oliver (seven each), Johannes and Kevin (six each).

Marriages and dissolutions

661 marriages were concluded, 46 by notaries and 52 by religious clergy. 

180 marriages were dissolved.

These figures compared with 684 marriages and 168 dissolutions for June 2022.

Deaths

In June 2023, 1,292 deaths were registered, compared with 1,392 in the same month in 2022.

Names

175 people obtained a new name in June 2023, of which 117 represented changes to the last name and 35 changes to the first name; 23 people obtained both new first and last names.

119 women and 56 men changed their names in June 2023, compared with 140 people (total) in June 2022.

The ministry's department of population operations of the Ministry of the Interior keeps records of registered family status entries. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

14:41

Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

14:00

ERJK sends inquiries to political parties about SALK services

13:13

State auction of former reservist officers' building fails to attract bids

12:26

Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

11:55

School meal regulations to include additional criteria on food quality

11:15

Rail tragedy brings crossing safety back under the spotlight

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

10:21

ERR in Latvia: Selija military training area to be Baltic states' largest

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

15.07

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

Fewer vegetables grown in Estonia due to farm worker shortages

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: