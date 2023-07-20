Statistics: Industrial output producer price index down 1.9 percent in June

Port of Muuga, just east of Tallinn, a major hub for Estonian exports and imports.
Port of Muuga, just east of Tallinn, a major hub for Estonian exports and imports. Source: ERR
The Producer Price Index (PPI) of industrial output in Estonia fell by 1.9 percent on year to June 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The PPI expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export. The index also fell by 0.4 percent between May and June this year.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Eveli Šokman said: "The index was also influenced by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of electronic products."

Between May and June this year, the PPI was primarily affected by falling prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, fabricated metal products, and chemicals and chemical products, Šokman added.

Producer Price Index in Estonia Source: Statistics Estonia

Producer Price Index June 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia).

  • One year, index most affected by a fall in price of electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils.
  • Rising prices in the manufacture of food products, electrical equipment, and building materials exerted an opposite effect on the index.
  • Fall in producer prices of 0.3 percent in manufacturing as a whole; rise in the manufacture of food products stood at 6.7 percent.

Export Price Index June 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

  • On year, the export price index fell by 2.3 percent.
  • Export price index fell by 0.5 percent between May and June this year.
  • Most significant price rises recorded in paper, wood, and fabricated metal products.
  • Prices rose the most electricity production, mining and quarrying, and for petroleum products.

Import Price Index June 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

  • On year, the import price index fell by 2.6 percent, and grew by 0.1 percent between May and June this year.
  • The most significant increase was registered with the prices of electricity, petroleum products, and paper products.
  • Prices fell the most for agricultural products, in mining and quarrying, and with chemicals and chemical products.

Statistics Estonia collected and analyzed the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

