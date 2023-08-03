Industrial production still in decline in June

Auvere shale oil facility.
Auvere shale oil facility. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Statistics Estonia reports that industrial enterprises produced 12.6 percent less output at constant prices in June this year than a year earlier.

Output declined in two of the three sectors: energy, down 29.2 percent, and manufacturing, down 12.4 percent, but mining and quarrying are up by 1.6 percent.

Helle Bunder, the principal analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the volume of industrial production in most manufacturing industries decreased in June. Only the production of shale oil and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 30.2 and 3 percent respectively.

Production of electronic equipment fell slightly (0.6 percent). Among the more significant activities, wood processing decreased the most (27.7 percent), followed by the production of electrical equipment (11.1 percent), metal products (9.6 percent) and culinary products (3.3 percent).

Compared to June 2022, calendar-adjusted manufacturing industrial production fell 16.5 percent at current prices. The decline in domestic sales was 17.2 percent and the decline in export sales was 16 percent.

June production volumes dropped by 1.7 percent for the entire economy and by 2.2 percent for manufacturing, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Compared to June 2022, electricity production went up by 36.1 percent and heat production fell by 17.1 percent.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and a major driver of growth. The Industrial Production Index measures the economic performance of the energy, mining and manufacturing sectors.

Information about various industrial activities can be found on the business dashboards of Statistics Estonia. See also the dedicated section on industry. More detailed data have been published in the statistical database.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

