Statistics: Retail turnover for manufactured items down 12 percent in June

News
Sales of books were down over 20 percent on year to June 2023.
Sales of books were down over 20 percent on year to June 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia stood at €896 million for the month of June, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. This represented a fall on year of 8 percent at constant prices.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "The fall in retail trade turnover in June was most affected by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 12 percent, year-on-year."

As turnover in May fell by 10 percent on year, June's decline represented somewhat of a slow-down, Pihlak noted.

Retail turnover in Estonia to June 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

  • Turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 9 percent on year to first half (January-June inclusive) of 2023.
  • In stores selling manufactured items, turnover down in most sectors compared with June 2022, except for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (turnover up by 2 percent).
  • Greatest fall experienced in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (down 21 percent), and also for online and mail order stores.
  • Turnover of grocery stores fell by 4 percent; of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, revenues by 2 percent.
  • Between May and June 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 2 percent, or by 1 percent compared when based on seasonally and working-day adjusted data.
Turnover volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia drew the above data from VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

11:28

Education minister: HARNO's youth website may be modified

11:13

Radio presenter on Barbie collection: Not only for little girls

10:44

G4S manager: Viljandi Folk largely a highly pleasant event to work on

10:18

Estonia to build military and disaster medicine center in Tartu

09:53

Statistics: Retail turnover for manufactured items down 12 percent in June

09:28

Minister: No decision on sending EDF to Niger until situation clarified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

27.07

NATO to back Estonia's allies reception construction with €40 million

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: