Statistics: Retail turnover for manufactured items down 12 percent in June

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia stood at €896 million for the month of June, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. This represented a fall on year of 8 percent at constant prices.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "The fall in retail trade turnover in June was most affected by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 12 percent, year-on-year."

As turnover in May fell by 10 percent on year, June's decline represented somewhat of a slow-down, Pihlak noted.

Retail turnover in Estonia to June 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

Turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 9 percent on year to first half (January-June inclusive) of 2023.

In stores selling manufactured items, turnover down in most sectors compared with June 2022, except for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (turnover up by 2 percent).

Greatest fall experienced in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (down 21 percent), and also for online and mail order stores.

Turnover of grocery stores fell by 4 percent; of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, revenues by 2 percent.

Between May and June 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 2 percent, or by 1 percent compared when based on seasonally and working-day adjusted data.

Turnover volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia drew the above data from VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

