Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 9 percent on year to July 2022

A shopping mall in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative).
A shopping mall in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €893 million. Compared to July 2022, turnover was down 9 percent at constant prices.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in July, turnover decreased in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel. "Of these three, stores selling manufactured goods reported the biggest decline in turnover at 11 percent. Turnover was down in all economic activities for stores selling manufactured goods," Pihlak said.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover decreased the most, by 23 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet. A higher-than-average decline was also recorded in the turnover of other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores) (15 percent), and stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (14 percent).

Turnover Volume Index of Reail Trade Enterprises. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared to July 2022, turnover decreased by 5 percent in both grocery stores and enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

The turnover of retail trade enterprises remained unchanged from June to July. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover was also at the same level this July as in the previous month.

In the first seven months of 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was down by 9 percent when compared with the same period the previous year.

