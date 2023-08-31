Inflation in Estonia slowed down to 4.31 percent in August

Shopping trolleys (photo is illustrative).
Shopping trolleys (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose 4.31 percent on year to August, according to a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia, a fall on the preceding month. Inflation in August 2022 had run as high as 23 percent, by comparison.

July's CPI figure stood at 6.2 percent on year.

Between July and August, the CPI rose by 0.46 percent, the agency adds.

In August 2022, Estonia's CPI stood at 23.2 percent, the highest in the Eurozone at that time.

Editor: barbara Oja, Andrew Whyte

Source: rus.err.ee

