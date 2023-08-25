Statistics: Q2 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,873, median wage €1,524

The mean gross monthly wage in Estonia rose 12.4 percent on year to the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023), to €1,873, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The figure for median gross monthly wage in Q2 2023 stood at €1,524.

Eveli Voolens, social statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said: "Average wages and salaries increased the most in education (by 19 percent on year to Q2 2023) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (by 15.4 percent)."

Mean monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Q2 2023 in the areas of ICT (€3,257 per month), financial and insurance activities (€2,953), and energy supply (€2,946).

The lowest figures were seen in the accommodation and food service are (€1,178 per month), other service activities* (€1,191), and in real estate activities (€1,268).

In Q2 2023, median wages, i.e. the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were the highest in ICT (€2,768 per month) and financial and insurance activities (€2,450).

Median wages were the lowest in real estate areas (€867) and other service areas (€934).

Since Q1 2023 Statistics Estonia has been using data from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) employment register and from income and social tax declarations when compiling its average wages and salaries figures.

The data concerns those working under employment contracts, under the terms of the Civil Service Act,** and under service contracts.

* "Other service activities" include activities relating to membership organizations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, and other personal service activities not elsewhere classified.

** Excluding employees in the areas of governance of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior.

