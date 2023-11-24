Statistics: Q3 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,812, median wage €1,500

IT worker (photo is illustrative).
IT worker (photo is illustrative). Source: (European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons)
According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the mean gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,812, which is 10.4 percent higher than in the same quarter last year. The median wage was €1,500, 11.2 percent higher than Q3 2022.

Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in the third quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (€3,222), financial and insurance activities (€2,813), and energy supply (€2,376). Average gross wages were lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,197), other service activities* (€1,202), and real estate activities (€1,265). Average monthly wages and salaries increased most in education (18.2 percent) and human health and social work activities (€14.9 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries. Source: Statistics Estonia

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (€2,040) and Tartu counties (€1,790), while the lowest were in Valga (€1,336 euros) and Saare counties (€1,393). On year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru (11.8 percent) and Valga counties (11.5 percent). Compared to Q3 2022, the growth in wages and salaries was slowest in Rapla and Lääne counties (8.6 percent in each).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries by county. Source: Statistics Estonia

Median wages, that is, the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were €1,500 in the third quarter of 2023. Median wages were the highest the in information and communication sector (€2,728) and the financial and insurance sector (€2,353). They were lowest in real estate (€893) and other service activities* (€962).

Since the first quarter of 2023, Statistics Estonia has used data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board's employment register in conjunction with income and social tax declarations in order to publish figures on average wages and salaries.

The data concerns those working under employment contracts, under the terms of the Civil Service Act,** and under service contracts

More information can be found here.

* "Other service activities" include activities relating to membership organizations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, and other personal service activities not elsewhere classified.

** Excluding employees in the areas of governance of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

