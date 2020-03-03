ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

The median wage in 2019 was several hundred euros lower than the average monthly wage.
The median wage in 2019 was several hundred euros lower than the average monthly wage. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
While the average monthly wage reached €1,407 in 2019, the median pay, of which exactly half of wage-earners earned less and half earned more, was €1,100.

In 2019, median monthly pay in the first quarter stood at €1,037; in the second quarter, at €1,115; in the third quarter, at €1,100; and in the fourth, at €1,157, data published by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday indicates.

Median wages by quarter. Source: Statistics Estonia

 

Median pay indicates the sum paid to employees, of which there were an equal amount of larger and smaller payouts, Statistics Estonia states on its website.

Arithmetic mean wages are calculated based on the total amount of wages divided by the number of wage-earners.

In 2018, median monthly pay stood at €1,002; in 2017, at €934; in 2016, at €866; and in 2015, at €808.

Median wages by year. Source: Statistics Estonia

Editor: Aili Vahtla

