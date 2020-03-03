ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) managing director Arto Aas.
Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) managing director Arto Aas. Source: ERR
News

Employees in Estonia are seeing good times right now, Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) managing director Arto Aas said on Tuesday, commenting on recently published wage statistics for 2019.

"The Estonian economy is seeing pretty good times right now, and Estonia's employees are seeing especially good times," Aas told ERR. "The increase in the average wage has been very rapid indeed, unemployment is low, and inflation is low. I think people can be pretty happy in this situation."

At the same time, the fact that labor productivity has increased twice as slowly as labor costs may be cause for concern, he continued.

"This means that our businesses' and economy's competitiveness is decreasing, and some serious consideration needs to be given to how long this situation can last and what the next step will be in the Estonian economy," Aas said.

The ETTK director highlighted the fact that wages have increased in the public sector significantly faster than in the private sector.

"The public sector is once again the driver of the wage increase, and the business landscape certainly isn't very happy about that," he said. "This money comes from taxes, and the public sector will be capable of buying out good employees from the private sector."

Despite the rapid increase in wages, there is no risk of an economic crisis right now, Aas continued. "Major banks' and financial institutions' forecasts indicate that economic and wage growth should slow down somewhat this year, and it may be that the very good times come to an end within the next few years," he said. "But there are no signs of any sort of economic crisis right now, thankfully."

Commenting on the influence of foreign labor on Estonian wage levels, Aas found that the former's influence is twofold.

"There are approximately 30,000 foreign employees in Estonia, or approximately 4-5 percent of our labor," he said. "In the big picture, that isn't very much, but they must be paid Estonia's average wage, which in many regions and sectors is a very high wage requirement. It does increase the average wage somewhat, but it is also clear that in many sectors — whether construction, industry, the service sector — the opportunity to utilize foreign labor has relieved the labor shortage somewhat, and normalized an overheated labor market somewhat."

These are balancing factors, Aas said. "Foreign labor is here to contribute to the Estonian economy, and I believe that it is here to stay as well," he commented. "Hopefully people will get used to this situation; it is the new normal, so to speak."

Estonia's average monthly wage reached €1,407 last year, up 7.4 percent on year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian employers' confederationaverage wage
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:36

Estonia to send two patrol boats and 20 border guards to Greece

14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

11:34

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

11:21

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public

11:03

Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

10:51

Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

10:42

Tuesday marks century of national archives in Estonia

10:32

Driver who ran Narva's border check sentenced to prison for three months

10:12

Education ministry finds serious deficiencies in TalTech management

09:52

Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

09:28

Social Affairs Committee finds no reason to declare coronavirus emergency

09:11

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

08:54

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

08:33

Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: