ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Porto Franco construction work in January 2020. The construction sector is behind much of S&P's upgrading of Estonia's outlook to positive.
Porto Franco construction work in January 2020. The construction sector is behind much of S&P's upgrading of Estonia's outlook to positive. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has confirmed Estonia's long-term sovereign rating to AA-high, and raised its outlook from stable to positive, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The positive outlook derives mainly from Estonia's significant economic growth in recent years, and strong prospects for further growth in a weakening external environment, the agency said, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Economic growth has been supported by increased construction activity, backed by EU funding, and also by the contribution from the higher-paid services sector. The latter remains competitive ,despite strong wage growth, which in some sectors has raised wages to EU average levels.

Estonia's economic growth in the last three years has exceeded the S&P's expectations, it is reported. Against the background of rapid wage and employment growth, private consumption has grown strongly, and investment has been boosted by a faster-than-expected introduction of EU subsidies. The latest rating is also supported by Estonia's strong institutions and sustainable fiscal policy.

S&P projects only a small budget deficit for Estonia in the coming years, with a debt burden remaining the lowest in the eurozone. 

However, as a smaller member of the eurozone open economy, Estonia needs to maintain sufficient fiscal buffers against a possible economic downturn, S&P said.

In the coming years, growth conditions will remain favorable for Estonia, but further economic growth will be slower and more sustainable, S&P says. External demand is diminishing due to weakening economic growth with the major trading partners. Private consumption remains at a high level, though household saving rates remain high, reflecting overall caution in the future.

Even with the weaker projected growth figures, S&P estimates that the coming years will see Estonia approaching euro area averages.

In the medium and long term, the major obstacles to economic growth will continue to be a tight labor market and fast wage growth, and record employment rates. 

In the longer term, the decline in the working-age population will also remain a challenge, S&P says.

For the S&P rating to move even higher would require stronger revenue growth, indicating productivity gains in the higher value-added services sector, S&P noted.

U.S.-based S&P is one of the "big three" credit rating agencies, along with Moody's and Fitch. Its ratings generally range from AAA (highest) to CC/D.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

s&pestonian economyestonia credit ratingstandard and poor's
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:03

Tartu University Hospital department head charged with bribe-taking

18:23

Industry association: Lightweight plastic bags in supermarkets not needed

17:42

Estonia initiates UNSC emergency meeting on Syria

16:52

Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

16:31

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive

15:16

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free

14:57

Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

14:19

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftermath

13:32

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

12:03

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

11:09

Record cruise season expected in Tallinn, but no special measures planned

10:14

Kaljulaid to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington

09:21

Defense minister: Syria escalation no threat to Estonia

08:56

Estonia joins European intelligence cooperation initiative

28.02

Tallinn Airport monitoring arrivals from coronavirus risk areas

28.02

Tallinn mayor: Tourism tax could help improve city's infrastructure

28.02

Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists give press conference, hold final rehearsals

28.02

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

28.02

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

28.02

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: