ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Economic affairs minister: No plans to raise taxes, cut public sector wages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas of the Center Party, at left, with
Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas of the Center Party, at left, with "Otse uudistemajast" host Alexander Krjukov Wednesday morning. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas (Center) says that the government has no intention of either reducing public sector wages or raising taxes, in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

"This government certainly does not want the current crisis to live on," Aas said, appearing on ERR politics talk show "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday morning

"The government has taken the view that we will certainly act differently [from making cut-backs," he continued, talking to host Alexander Krjukov.

"The worst thing is really to start tightening your belts even further in a crisis because as this will only serve to exacerbate said crisis," the minister continued, noting that some public works activity might be a solution.

One such area where Aasa said the government could act relatively quickly is the reconstruction of residential buildings. 

"There are a lot of reconstruction projects which are completely at hand, where we could get started right away. It's just a matter of needing additional government support and getting things started," Aas said.

Aas said this also applied to road construction work.

"There are full-fledged projects that have been waiting in the wings for funding and where it would be wise for the state to channel additional funding in any crisis," Aas continued.

Aas confirmed that the state plans to go ahead with its larger investments and facilities, including the construction of four-lane highways between Estonia's major towns.

Aas acknowledged that investment in all sectors cannot be alleviated, however.

The "Otse uudistemajast" broadcast also talked about shipping company Tallink and Tallinn City Government's cooperation in the development of the Linnahall, and the proposed restrictions on alcohol sales in Tallinn. Aas is a former Tallinn mayor.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taavi aaspublic sectorestonian economycoronaviruscoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:44

Defense forces refute coronavirus rumors

15:16

Vote of no-confidence against Pärnu's deputy mayor passes

14:58

Prime minister: We must be prepared for possible economic crisis

14:28

Economic affairs minister: No plans to raise taxes, cut public sector wages

14:05

Horror film-inspired scarf competition takes place in Haapsalu

13:43

Riigikogu to vote again on second pillar pension reform bill Wednesday

13:22

Police identify man who disturbed duck's nest and eggs in Tartu

13:07

Photos: 'Time Flies over Harbors' exhibition opens at Seaplane Harbor

12:47

Chancellor of Justice: Too-strict coronavirus measures could backfire

12:24

Economic Analyst: We do not currently predict long-term problems

12:06

Startup conference Latitude59 reschedules due to coronavirus outbreak

11:43

Estonia first nation invited by France to join Mali operations expansion

11:26

Health Board: International events in Estonia should be postponed

11:14

Estonian banks charging higher home loan interest rates than in Finland

10:47

Social affairs minister wants to double foster family and care home support

10:44

Center MP self quarantines for two weeks after Italy visit

10:31

Ratas attends European Union leaders meeting by video conference

10:13

Statistics: Imports rise, exports fall on year to January 2020

09:51

Constitution English-language translation gets overhaul ahead of centennial

09:32

Finance minister: Economic crisis is here

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: