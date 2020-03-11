Startup conference Latitude59 reschedules due to coronavirus outbreak

Estonia's flagship startup and tech gathering Latitude59 will be postponed until August due to growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizsers said the conference will now take place on August 27 and 28 .

After discussions with the Estonian Health Board, Municipality of Tallinn, partners and team, Latitude59 decided to postpone the event in order to minimise the further spread of the COVID-19 virus and to offer the attendees, partners and staff the safest event possible.

Although the risk of the virus spreading locally in Estonia is currently not high, Latitude59 attracts around 2,500 participants from all over the world, which makes the decision to reschedule the responsible course of action.

CEO of Latitude59 Maarja Pehk said: "This decision was not made lightheartedly, but given the current situation around the world, there is no higher priority than the health and safety of all our attendees and everyone else involved. Moving forward, we will use these additional months to make Latitude59 even better."

Tickets purchased for Latitude59 prior to the date change are valid on 27-28 August. All speakers who are currently announced will be invited to the conference in August.

Yesterday, Tallinn Music Week (TMW) announced it was postponing this year's event until August. On Tuesday the Health Board said it was recommending all international events be pushed back until the second half of the year.

ERR News will update its coronavirus need-to-know information page here, to include events postponed or canceled due to the coronvirus outbreak, as they come up.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!