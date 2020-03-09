Coronavirus: What you need to know ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Following the first cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Estonia being diagnosed in late February, the Health Board (Terviseamet) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued information, facts and recommendations to residents of Estonia.
General information
- Those who have reason to believe they might be infected with coronavirus – which means having recently traveled to an at-risk area, or have been in contact with those who have returned from an at-risk area – should call their family doctor.
- Do not visit the emergency room as it could spread the virus to people who are already ill.
- Coronavirus symptoms are similar to flu symptoms.
- The family doctor helpline on 1220, the first point of contact for describing symptoms, is staffed by Estonian, Russian and English speakers.
- Those returning from a trip in an affected area should self-quarantine for 14 days, and not leave home during that period.
- As of March 8, a total of 10 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Estonia. 311 tests have been carried out.
Health Board information
- The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, China, on December 31st, 2019.
- COVID-19 is genetically similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus) and is also referred to by the Health Board as SARS-CoV-2.
- The Health Board does not recommend traveling to high-risk virus outbreak areas, namely China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, due to the risk of community-based transmission of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2.
- The Health Board is cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) as well as other governments and their agencies, to monitor the spread of the virus and ensure Estonia's preparedness.
Foreign affairs ministry
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is recommending people avoid travel to affected areas including nothern Italy.
- The ministry also advises Estonian citizens who have not exhibited symptoms but are currently in quarantine areas imposed in Italy to return home.
- The areas in question include the Lombardy region and the provinces of Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Alessandria, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Novara, Vercelli, and Asti.
- Travel agents and airlines should also be contacted in the case of booked trips or for those already in affected areas.
General coronavirus information and updates
- WHO's situation report dashboard is here.
- The ECDC's version is here.
- The latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be found here.
- The Health Board's English information is here.
Editor: Andrew Whyte