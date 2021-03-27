Health Board: 1,151 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

1,151 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the same number as the day before, the Health Board said on Saturday. Thirteen people infected with coronavirus died.

693 cases were recorded in Harju County and 517 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 127 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 68 in Tartu County, 46 in Pärnu County 46, 34 in Viljandi County, 33 in Lääne-Viru County, 25 in Rapla County and 22 in Lääne County.

Jõgeva County has 18 cases, Võru County 15, Järva and Saare counties recorded 14 cases each, Valga County 13, Põlva County eight and there were three cases in Hiiu County. 18 cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 7,738 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 14.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 1419.7 per 100,000 people.

There are 667 patients being treated in hospital and 87 are in intensive care.

In total, 191,723 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus. 6,690 vaccinates were administered during the last day.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!