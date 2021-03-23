Coronavirus round-up: March 15-21

Last week 10,309 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 9,905 the previous week. There were 69 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for March 15-21;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate became the highest in Europe last week, overtaking the Czech Republic's. As of Monday, the infection rate - R - is still above 1, meaning it is still increasing. Hospitals have reached critical capacity in the northern region.

Vaccination is progressing and Estonia was one of only a handful of European countries last week to not suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The age cap has also been removed and it will now be primarily used for the over 60s and risk groups instead of younger frontline workers.

According to the data comparison website "Our World In Data" Estonia has one of Europe's highest vaccination rates.

The Agency of Medicines released the findings of the investigation into the death of a 31-year-old rescue worker who died 10 days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month. The investigation said it could not be ruled out that the vaccine was or was not related to the man's death.

Vaccine deliveries are expected to be smaller than anticipated in the coming weeks after AstraZeneca cut its deliveries yet again.

The government held an information panel on vaccines in Estonia, which can be watched again here.

By week: For the first time, there were more than 10,000 deaths recorded. The total figure for last week was 10,309 - which is 400 more cases than the week before. There were 69 deaths recorded.

The 14-day infection rate was 1521.02 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (March 22), compared to 1465.26 a week earlier (March 15). Estonia has the highest 14-day infection rate in Europe.

By day: No new records were set last week but there were more than 1,000 new cases on six days. The highest number was 1,783 and the lowest was 993.

There were 69 deaths. The highest on a single day was 13 and the lowest was six.

By county: Similar to last week, another new record was set last week in Harju County but the number of new cases dropped or plateaued elsewhere. Jõgeva County saw its number of cases rise.

There were 6,482 new cases in Harju County - an increase from 6,373 the week before.

There was a fall in cases in Ida-Viru County from 904 to 863 and a rise in Pärnu County from 224 to 285.

Cases in Saare, Võru and Tartu counties plateaued and increased by less than 10 cases each compared to the previous week.

Lääne-Viru County, not on the graph, recorded 565 cases compared to 577 the week before. Jõgeva County saw a rise from 89 to 119.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infect rate is increasing in each region.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots, which is recommended to do for Harju County.

Hospital releases: 477 people were released from hospital last week, a new record.

On Monday, 709 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia and intensive care capacity in Tallinn and the northern region had reached a critical level.

As the infection rate is still above 1, meaning the infection rate is still growing, experts are predicting the situation will not get better in the coming weeks.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 10,309 positive tests last week and 40,960 negatives which gives a total of 51,269.

The average positive share per day increased from 19.45 percent to 20.10 percent, meaning every fifth test carried out last week was positive.

Deaths: There were 69 deaths, eight more than the week before.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 797

Vaccinations: Fewer vaccines were administered last week compared to the week before. In total, 28,974 doses were injected, 24,621 first doses and 4,353 second doses. The drop is likely related to supply issues.

As of Monday (March 22), 167,488 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In total, 224,511 vaccinations have been administered.

Vaccinations by sex and county: There has been an increase in first dose vaccination coverage this week with several counties now over 15 percent. Hiiu County has the highest coverage at over 20 percent, followed by Lääne County on 19 percent and Saare County on 18 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest rates at 11 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Second dose coverage is increasing too but much more slowly. Tartu County has a completed coverage rate of over 6 percent, the highest in the country, while Pärnu, Viljandi Jõgeva and Võru counties have more than 5 percent.

So far, 106,641 women and 60,762 men have received a first dose and 40,495 women and 16,502 men have received a second dose.

Coronavirus highlights: March 15-21

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!