Jaak Aab takes over prime minister's duties on Wednesday

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) will take over the prime minister's duties on Wednesday while Kaja Kallas recovers from coronavirus.

Kallas announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been working from home since. Aab, as deputy prime minister, will take her place in the Riigikogu's question time session on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kallas said: "Today I plan to take a day to rest, as is usual during an illness. At the same time, I am available if necessary and will keep up to date with what is happening in the country. I am monitoring my health responsibly and want to return to work virtually as soon as possible,"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!