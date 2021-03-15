Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tests positive for coronavirus

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will self-quarantine until she has recovered from the virus.

Kallas said that she has a small fever but has not developed any other symptoms and generally feels well.

"I am closely monitoring my health and staying at home until I recover. I will continue performing my duties as head of government from home as in e-Estonia, government meetings and other consultations can successfully also be held online," she said.

Kallas had been in self-isolation as a close contact until Thursday last week (March 11) and tested negative for the coronavirus at the end of her self-isolation period.

The positive result of her subsequent test was delivered on Monday evening. She has informed the people she came into contact with over the past days of her positive test result.

"I call on everyone to follow safety precautions, wear a mask indoors, reduce their contacts with other people, work remotely if possible and stay at home as much as possible because the virus is spreading extensively everywhere in Estonia," the prime minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!