Prime Minister Kaja Kallas returns to work on Thursday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will resume her role as head of government on Thursday.

Kallas will chair an online meeting of the government and a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning and will participate in a virtual press conference of the government at 12 p.m.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will take part in an online European Council meeting, which will continue on Friday.

Kallas tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday last week. Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab has been serving as the acting prime minister since 17 March.

