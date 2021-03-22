Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) will continue to carry out the prime minister's duties until the middle of this week while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) recovers from coronavirus.

Kallas tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15 and Aab, who is deputy prime minister, took over her duties on March 17. The government's press office said on Sunday that Kallas would not return to work for at least another three days.

Kallas is currently working from home on tasks that do not require a physical presence.

The prime minister said on Sunday: "I am aware that many Estonians shape their own choices based on my attitude and behavior... Although I want to return to working at full capacity as soon as possible, it is responsible to do so when I am healthy."

