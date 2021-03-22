Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) at a recent government press conference. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) will continue to carry out the prime minister's duties until the middle of this week while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) recovers from coronavirus.

Kallas tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15 and Aab, who is deputy prime minister, took over her duties on March 17. The government's press office said on Sunday that Kallas would not return to work for at least another three days.  

Kallas is currently working from home on tasks that do not require a physical presence.

The prime minister said on Sunday: "I am aware that many Estonians shape their own choices based on my attitude and behavior... Although I want to return to working at full capacity as soon as possible, it is responsible to do so when I am healthy."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:23

Gallery: Türi becomes spring capital

08:51

Catering establishments see outdoor seating as lifeline

08:24

Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday

21.03

'Samost ja Luts': Ratas could be good presidential fit also for opposition

21.03

'Olukorrast riigis': Why did Soomere reveal his presidential bid so soon?

21.03

Five political lessons from the coronavirus crisis

21.03

Estonia has one of the lowest resource productivity rates in Europe

21.03

Day brings 1,375 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Updated

21.03

Price of coronavirus crisis for Estonia at least €1.57 billion

21.03

A third of elderly given at least one shot of vaccine

21.03

Most parties clear on Pärnu frontrunners

21.03

Feature | MS Estonia disaster: Official version versus critique

21.03

Henry Sildaru takes second medal at junior world championships

21.03

Mass vaccinations to take place in Lasnamäe, Maardu and Loksa

21.03

Police register several violations at anti-restrictions rallies

20.03

Defense minister: Deterrence challenges to NATO and EU can still be met

20.03

Latest Tartu university wastewater study confirms continued COVID-19 spread

20.03

Weather service issues level-one blizzard warning

20.03

Football trainer accused of sexual abuse hit with coaching ban

20.03

Defense minister: German air force at Ämari great example of how NATO works

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: