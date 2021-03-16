Coronavirus round-up: March 8-14

Last week 9,905 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 9,570 the previous week. There were 61 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for March 8-14;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New lockdown restrictions came into effect across Estonia last week, the 14-day infection rate rose to the second highest in Europe and police were given additional powers to fine those not following the rules. Estonia's seven day infection rate is now the highest in Europe.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced she has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

More and more patients are being treated in hospital and there were more than 700 receiving care on Monday (March 15). The majority are in the northern region but hospitals have now reached their capacity or staffing limits. The average age of a person receiving treatment is 68. Finland, Latvia and Lithuania all offered to help Estonia deal with its crisis last week.

It was agreed that the waiting time between vaccinations would be extended to eight or 12 weeks, depending on the manufacturer. AstraZeneca's deliveries are still smaller than promised.

According to the website "Our World in Data", Estonia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe but domestically, many people are not impressed by the perceived slow rollout of vaccines across the country. Over the weekend, the first mass vaccination test took place.

By week: There were 9,905 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia last week, 335 more than the week before, which is a smaller increase when compared to previous weeks. This is the second time more then 9,000 cases have been recorded in one week.

There were 61 deaths, eight fewer than the week before.

The 14-day infection rate was 1465.26 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (March 15), compared to 1335.54 a week earlier (March 8). Estonia has the second highest infection rate in Europe and last week it had the highest seven day infection rate.

By day: A new record number of daily cases - 1,957 - was set last week and there were more than 1,000 new cases on six days.

A new record for deaths was also set, with 15 reported on a single day. The previous record was 14.

By county: A new record was set last week in Harju County but the number of new cases dropped or plateaued elsewhere. Järva and Lääne counties saw their number of cases rise.

There were 6,373 new cases in Harju County - an increase from 5,962 the week before. This is the first time more than 6,000 cases have been recorded in a week.

There was a fall in cases in Ida-Viru County (1,030 to 904), Saare County (338 to 225) and Võru County (150 to 122).

Tartu County had a total of 420 cases compared to 415 the week before and Pärnu County saw a small rise from 204 to 224.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 399 people were released from hospital last week, a new record.

On Monday, 711 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 359 of those were being treated in three hospitals in Tallinn and they have now reached capacity. This is the highest number of coronavirus patients receiving treatment so far.

Positive and negative tests by week: More than 50,000 tests were carried out last week for the first time. There were 9,905 positive tests and 40,914 negatives.

The average positive share per day was 19.45 percent, similar to 19.52 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 61 deaths, eight fewer than the week before.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 728.

Vaccinations: For the first time more than 30,000 vaccines were administered in a single week. In total, 36,162 jabs were given, 27,441 first doses and 8,721 second doses. The week before 23,680 vaccines were administered.

As of Monday, 138,543 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In total, 191,207 vaccinations have been administered.

Vaccinations by sex and county: So far, 90,643 women and 47,829 men have received the first dose and 37,616 women and 15,022 men have recieved the second dose.

There was an increase in vaccination coverage last week and Lääne-Viru, Järva, Lääne, Hiiu and Saare counties now have more than 10 percent of their populations vaccinated with a single dose.

Second dose coverage is increasing too but more slowly. Only Pärnu and Jõgeva counties have more than 5 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus highlights: March 8-14

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

