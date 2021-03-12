Lanno: Emergency situation would not add anything practical

Director of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" talk show that declaring an emergency situation would not add much to solving the virus crisis.

"Having an emergency situation would not add anything practical to solving the situation. It would introduce only a few additional elements. The infection rate can only go down if people make sure to keep their distance and not infect others," Lanno said.

"All the necessary attributes or possibilities for which an emergency situation was previously required have been introduced into legislation today," he added.

Lanno described new measures that took effect on Thursday as sufficient.

"It seems right now that this latest package [of measures] could be what causes the case rate to plateau and eventually go down. I believe it is all we need today," the director said.

Lanno said that the decision to ease up on restrictions when the new government took office followed social pressure and desires to return to normality.

"It was society's reaction to that plateau coming into view. Knowing that things would be easier from here on out left people a little too relaxed and caused them to do things they should not have yet done."

Whether a new emergency situation should be declared has caused arguments among politicians and even inside the government. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) believes it is not necessary and that Estonia has the tools with which to manage the crisis without an emergency situation. His coalition partner Jüri Ratas (Center) has said that declaring one would carry a strong message. Ratas' fellow Center member, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart would also like to see an emergency declared.

