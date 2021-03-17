Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

1,784 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. There were six deaths.

1,196 cases were recorded in Harju County and 908 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 142 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 83 in Lääne-Viru County, 64 in Rapla County, 60 in Tartu County, 52 in Pärnu County and 44 in Saaremaa.

There were 19 cases reported in Viljandi County, 16 in Lääne County, 13 each Jõgeva and Järva counties, eight in Valga County, six in Põlva County, five in Võru County and four in Hiiu County.

Additionally, 59 cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 8,606 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 20.7 percent. The 14-day average is 1515.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eighty-seven new patients were admitted to hospital during the last day, taking the number being treated for coronavirus to 691. Forty-eight patients were using ventilators and 66 were in intensive care.

4,554 vaccinations were administered in Estonia yesterday, of which 3,758 were first doses and 796 second doses. So far, 145,665 people have received one dose of the vaccine and 53,729 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

