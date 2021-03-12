Plan to vaccinate government, Riigikogu members against coronavirus agreed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The government has approved a proposal to allow members of the coalition, Riigikogu and other senior officials to get vaccinated against coronavirus in the near future.

A statement said this will ensure smooth governance can continue throughout the crisis, the government said though its Stenbock House Facebook page on Friday.

The plan states members of the Riigikogu, the government, the chancellor of justice, the auditor general, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the governor of the Bank of Estonia can be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is not yet known when the vaccinations will take place.

To date, 122,087 people have received the vaccine in Estonia and 50,691 people have received two doses. Yesterday, more than 11,000 vaccinations were administered - a new record.

The government has said all vaccines are effective in lowering the risk of serious symptoms and encourages everyone to get vaccinated who is asked.

Editor: Helen Wright

