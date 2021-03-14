Day brings 935 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
COVID-19 vaccination. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
News

Data from the Health Board suggests that 5,055 people were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 935 or 18.5 percent of tests coming back positive.

Hospitals opened 75 new treatment cases, with 693 patients now hospitalized, up 24 since Saturday. The numbe of people needing intensive care grew by two to 67, with 46 people on respiratory support, unchanged from Saturday.

COVID-19 has claimed 719 lives in Estonia. Nine people died in the last 24 hours.

Population register data suggests that Harju County saw the most new cases at 573 of which 413 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 106, Lääne-Viru County 88 and Tartu County 31 new positives. Rapla and Saare counties registered 22, Võru County 20, Viljandi County 11 and Valga County 10 cases. Pärnu, Põlva and Hiiu counties got seven, Jõgeva County six and Järva and Lääne counties five new cases each. Fifteen people who tested positive did not have a registered address.

The case rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 1,446.3, with initial positives making up 19.4 percent of all tests.

A total of 5,513 doses of vaccine were administered. Estonia has now vaccinated 133,263 people of whom 52,649 have received both doses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Surge of Covid patients putting pressure on emergency care in PERH

13:39

Kaupo Meiel: Same s**t, different day

12:29

Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age

12:11

Every eighth adult has received at least one dose of vaccine

11:43

ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn

11:30

Estonia has received more vaccine than EU average

10:50

Day brings 935 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

09:39

Reed straws manufactured in Saaremaa

09:27

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations Updated

09:17

PPA urges people to prepare for expiration of IDs

08:40

LTKH operating first disinfection robot in the Baltics

08:18

Mass vaccination tested

13.03

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

13.03

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

13.03

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

13.03

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

13.03

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13.03

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13.03

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

13.03

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: