Day brings 935 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Data from the Health Board suggests that 5,055 people were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 935 or 18.5 percent of tests coming back positive.

Hospitals opened 75 new treatment cases, with 693 patients now hospitalized, up 24 since Saturday. The numbe of people needing intensive care grew by two to 67, with 46 people on respiratory support, unchanged from Saturday.

COVID-19 has claimed 719 lives in Estonia. Nine people died in the last 24 hours.

Population register data suggests that Harju County saw the most new cases at 573 of which 413 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 106, Lääne-Viru County 88 and Tartu County 31 new positives. Rapla and Saare counties registered 22, Võru County 20, Viljandi County 11 and Valga County 10 cases. Pärnu, Põlva and Hiiu counties got seven, Jõgeva County six and Järva and Lääne counties five new cases each. Fifteen people who tested positive did not have a registered address.

The case rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 1,446.3, with initial positives making up 19.4 percent of all tests.

A total of 5,513 doses of vaccine were administered. Estonia has now vaccinated 133,263 people of whom 52,649 have received both doses.

