Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

The government's plan to vaccinate itself and other high ranking officials has been suspended due to reduced vaccine supply.

On Friday, the government approved plans for the coalition and other officials, such as the chancellor of justice, the auditor general, chief justice of the supreme court and the Governor of the Bank of Estonia, to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the near future. However, AstraZeneca cut it's deliveries this week.

Communications Director of the State Chancellery Eero Raun told ERR on Wednesday the plan will start again when more vaccines arrive in Estonia.

"As fewer vaccine deliveries arrived in Estonia than expected, the plan had to be stopped for a while," Raun said, adding he did not know exactly when it will continue because this depends on manufacturers.

Currently, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is working from home after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) is carrying out her duties on Wednesday.

