Government communications chief resigns

After starting on the position on January 4 this year, Eero Raun, director of government communication at the Government Office (Riigikantselei), has submitted a resignation and will leave the position.

Raun said his decision to resign stems from a structural change at the Government Office, which will split the government communication unit and the strategic communication unit, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

The strategic communication unit will become a separate unit of the Government Office, which will reduce the number of people at the government communication unit as well. "I came here to lead a team of 25 people and now, circumstances are different," Raun said.

Raun is a long-time communications specialist and has worked in multiple public sector positions, including a stint as a public relations adviser to president Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Raun said he does not have any plans for the future and is open to offers.

A public competition will be announced at the end of the week for the position of director of government communication.

