Government to continue remote sittings indefinitely

Even as a large part of ministers have received their first vaccine injection, ministers will not convene in the meeting halls of Stenbock House anytime soon and Thursday's sitting will be held virtually.

"Currently, there is a decision in force to hold sessions remotely, that decision has not been changed," Eero Raun, head of the government's communications office, told ERR on Wednesday.

Raun added that there is no plan to reverse the decision during Thursday's government meeting either. He added that the remote sittings are a regulation concerning the government's work organization which does not come with any changes to the work itself.

Raun did not have data on hand about which ministers have not yet been inoculated, referring to it being a matter of personal data and also a matter of which family physician registry a particular government member is part of.

"It will soon be just four weeks from the day when most ministers received their first vaccine jab. An antibody test should then be done as well, which all government members have not yet done," Raun said.

Thirty Riigikogu members were vaccinated on March 18. The vaccination of government ministers began on March 25 and more MPs were vaccinated on April 6.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) recently went through an antibody test after being infected with the coronavirus and results showed Kallas to have more than enough antibodies.

