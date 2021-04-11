Kaja Kallas: There are groups who wish to demonstrate we are split

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took office in the middle of the crisis but believes that despite the difficult period, Estonian society is not really split.

Kaja Kallas does not like it when it is emphasized that she is a female prime minister but admitted on the "Hommik Anuga" morning talk show that the foreign media takes a great interest and she is often approached for interviews. Despite suggestions she could change her style to be more masculine, Kallas has no such plans. "I am me. This is who I've always been and I will not change myself because of this office. I believe that men and women simply have different strengths and life experience. Both sides need to be represented for balanced decisions to be made in society," she explained.

Comparing her style to a few years ago, the prime minister found that the way she dresses has not changed in any way. "There are more wrinkles," she said, laughing.

Prime minister during a difficult period

Kallas admitted that she became PM during what is a very difficult period. "Indeed, we have a healthcare crisis, an economic crisis and social tensions running high," she listed.

The prime minister commended healthcare workers who are under considerable pressure. "It is a lot of work and mostly done by women," she said.

Kallas admitted, thinking back to the spring of 2019 when the Reform Party won the elections but Kallas did not become PM, that she was frustrated over broken promises. "But I usually do not take offense easily," she added.

Kallas said that a future-oriented disposition, solving problems and a positive approach are a better fit for her than criticizing matters in the opposition. "That is what the opposition does. You need to constantly criticize the government, seek out things that perhaps aren't right and draw attention to them."

The prime minister said that Estonia is headed into difficult years, looking at recent developments. "There is a big hole in the state budget that requires cuts and painful decisions to fill. The flowers will bloom in the future," Kallas said, suggesting that the country she will be running during her term will be different from what it was before the crisis.

Split society

"I would not say we are split. There are certain groups who wish to make it seem that way," Kallas said. "I believe that one thing we all want is for the Estonian culture, people and language to develop. We have no disagreements here. We all agree that Estonia is a cool place."

The prime minister admitted that people can disagree completely on certain matters. "The question now is whether we can find a peaceful way to discuss these things and find solutions or whether we will agree to disagree," she explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!