Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will make a political statement at 10 a.m. on Thursday to introduce a plan to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

The plans have been put together by the State Chancellery and layouts the decision-making process and necessary activities for Estonia to recover from the crisis.

The plan will then undergo a public consultation to gather feedback.

Speaking on Vikerradios show "Stuudios on peaminister" on Wednesday, Kallas said the government was creating a white paper about living with the virus.

"We want to consult with the whole of society about how to avoid a situation in the future where the government must introduce closures or restrictions, how we can work better with these regulations. So that if we know that the level of danger is yellow, then we know what we must do. If I am a catering establishment, then I do this, if I am a private person, then I do that." she said.

