Gallery: Vaccination of government ministers begins

Members of the government were vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday afternoon at East Tallinn Central Hospital with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik was filmed receiving his first dose, which can be viewed below.

Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva Maria Liimets (Center), Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), Minister of Social Protection Signe Riiaslo (Reform), Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) and Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Andres Sutt (Reform) were vaccinated.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will be vaccinated after she has recovered from coronavirus and President Kersti Kaljulaid has already received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Last week, 30 members of the Riigikogu received their first jabs.

Information and guidelines about coronavirus vaccination in Estonia have been published by the government and be read at https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

So far, 177,457 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Estonia.

