Vaccination plan has not yet reached university lecturers

While most general education school teachers and vocational school teachers have been vaccinated by now, the vaccination plan has not yet reached the stage of vaccines reaching universities and the education ministry does not have a date yet on when that could happen.

Ministry of Education and Research communication department web editor Küllike Heide told ERR that vaccinating education workers is a continuous process and depends largely on vaccine shipment sizes.

She added that vocational school teacher vaccinations are currently ongoing and as of Monday, a third of vocational school staff who applied for a vaccine have received a dose.

"Vaccinations depend on both vaccine availability and applicant demand. As of March 22, we can say that the rate of vaccinated people in vocational schools was highest in Saare, Valga and Ida-Viru counties," Heide explained.

The education ministry spokesperson added that if there are enough vaccine doses, vaccine application data can be gathered from universities. If there is knowledge of the number of people wishing to receive a vaccine, vaccinations can begin.

"University staff will be vaccinated as the next step after vocational schools. Vaccines have already been administered to healthcare colleges and the University of Tartu's medicine faculty staff to ensure the option of operative help to the healthcare system," Heide said.

She said the specific vaccines to be used for universities will be decided based on which ones come in. According to the nationwide vaccination plan, all education workers are considered frontline workers, set to receive priority vaccination.

--

