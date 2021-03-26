Labor Inspectorate: Not easy to fire workers who refuse to vaccinate

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Police and rescue workers were vaccinated on the island of Saaremaa on March 4. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The Labor Inspectorate has said it is possible for employers to terminate non-vaccinated employees contracts - but most likely only if no other option is available.

An employee of fuel company Olerex approached newspaper Postimees and asked if it was possible to be fired if workers refused to get vaccinated as the company had suggested, the newspaper wrote on Wednesday (link in Estonian).

On Thursday, Olerex CEO Piret Miller told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that some members of staff are hesitant to get vaccinated. She said the company's requirements for employees are higher than average as they are frontline staff. 

"Certainly Olerex will not threaten anyone or make any easy decisions. Today, I can clearly say that there is no such plan for Olerex to terminate the employment of people who do not vaccinate themselves," she said.

Miller said the company has not yet fully discussed how it will deal with people who refuse to vaccinate.

The Labor Inspectorate's Kaire Saarep told AK under certain conditions it is possible to terminate the employment of someone who refuses the vaccine but this will not be an easy process. Only a few positions, such as working in neonatal wards, currently have a mandatory vaccination requirement.

"But those sectors where you can keep a distance from customers, you can reorganize your work, you can use other measures, the requirement for vaccination may not be justified," said Saarep.

Other retailers are also investigating employees' willingness to vaccinate, AK reported. 

Maxima supermarket chain has started to draw up vaccination lists and human resources manager Lea Kimber told AK the company does not intend to punish those who refuse.  

"We have put together a pretty thorough plan for how we can inform our employees. We will promote vaccination based on the examples of our own company and the examples of social influencers. It is not about terminating employment contracts," Kimber said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

'Ringvaade' takes a drive in an authentic London taxi

12:41

Floridante to perform online to mark European Day of Early Music

12:07

Coronavirus infection rate falls to 0.9 in Harju County

12:04

Kai Art Center residency program seeking curators and writers

11:53

Record number of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

11:41

Updated HOIA application mapping more close contacts

11:05

Professor: In the future, we will change the vaccines and adjust

10:37

Health Board: 1,151 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:33

Vaccination plan has not yet reached university lecturers

09:59

Watch again: Aleksandr Selevko's modest short program enough to advance

09:44

Labor Inspectorate: Not easy to fire workers who refuse to vaccinate

08:58

Family physician: Equal distribution of vaccines causes inequality

08:21

Outdoor playgrounds and training facilities to remain open

25.03

Gallery: Patarei Prison illuminated to remember March deportations

25.03

EU approves Estonia's €9.9 million state aid tourism support package

25.03

Tallinn to lead sustainable development of European cities network

25.03

Minister: Kredex measures to open on April 5

25.03

Baltics expand Belarusian officials blacklist

25.03

€2.5 million allocated for Rally Estonia

25.03

Government will not pay sick leave from day one

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: