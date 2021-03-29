Health Board: 584 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

584 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,308 tests taken - a rate of 17.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 11 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 367 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 262 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 44 new cases in Ida-Viru County and 33 in Lääne-Viru County. 31 new cases were diagnosed in Tartu County, 15 in Lääne County. Järva, Pärnu, Rapla and Viljandi counties saw 14 new cases diagnosed each, eight cases were discovered in Valga County, seven in Jõgeva County, six in Põlva County, four in Saare County, two in Võru County and one in Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 10 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,364.21, data from the Health Board shows.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 879 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 194,358 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 60,861 of them having already received their second dose. 536 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

725 people receiving treatment in hospital, 71 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 725 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 48 under assisted breathing. There are 71 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,308 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 584 returning positive and 2,724 negative – a positive rate of 17.7 percent. While the number of tests conducted on Sundays traditionally tends to fall below the mid-week capacities, it is important to note that 17.7 percent of the conducted tests were positive for COVID-19, a slight drop from findings over the last few weeks.

There have been 1,132,206 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 104,214 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

77,867 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 23,493 (30.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 54,374 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 11 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 879 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,364.21 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

