Foreign ministry: No reason to expect travel to Finland to change soon

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is no reason to expect changes to travel restrictions when it comes to travel to Finland in the near future.

"It is hard to see that the epidemiological situation over the coming weeks would make the Finnish government decide to ease the current travel restrictions," said foreign ministry spokesperson Aari Lemmik.

"In a situation, where infection indicators are in an upward trend in both Estonia and Finland, both countries are focused on improving the situation and limiting cross-border travel is under attention," said ministry media adviser Kristina Ots, adding that current restrictions for entry to Finland have been extended until April 17.

Ots noted that Estonia and Finland will continue cooperating and the two countries exchange COVID-19 information and data every two weeks - both through the Estonian foreign ministry's bilateral working group and individual contacts through authorities.

"If the situation improves, we can continue discussing the options of restoring labor migration," the ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Estonian Embassy to Finland, Estonian residents registered with the Finnish Immigration Service are allowed entry to the country, along with their family members. Students studying and people working on essential positions such as healthcare can also enter the country. Entry is also permitted for unavoidable family reasons such as funerals, weddings, illness. Additional information is also available on the Finnish Border Guard's webpage.

All travelers arriving in Finnish ports and airports are subject to a compulsory medical check along with a coronavirus test unless the traveller has a negative test within the last 72 hours to show. Testing is also not necessary if the person has had the coronavirus within the last six months and has a certificate to prove it. Freight and logistics workers also do not have to go through testing, as do not travelers on connecting flights and children born after 2008.

