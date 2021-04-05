Health Board specifies passenger travel declaration conditions

Health Board director Üllar Lanno signed a regulation that specifies the conditions of filling out a form when arriving in Estonia from travel. The aim of the declaration is the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and informing people of their rights and obligations.

Cross-border travel and testing analysis is necessary to discover any possible mutations of the coronavirus and their origin. Specified declarations will improve the trustworthiness and quality of data gathered, the Health Board announced on Monday.

On arrival, the traveler must provide the Health Board with personal data and contacts, also that of any underage children travelling with them. Among other things, the country of departure must also be noted, along with the date of arrival and countries where they have travelled through, including stopovers and transfers.

The short form can be filled online here in English, Russian or Estonian by both Estonian citizens and non-citizens within 24 hours of arrival. It is still possible to fill in the form in by hand on arrival as well.

People with medical certificates about vaccinations or having had the coronavirus do not have to fill in the declaration. If the traveler refuses to fill in the form, they can be assigned a fine.

The regulation will enter into force on April 5 and will last until the end of the period of restrictions, currently in place until April 25 at least.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!