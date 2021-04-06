Coronavirus round-up: March 29 - April 4

Last week 5,570 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia falling from 7,822 the previous week. There were 71 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: The infection rate - R - fell to 0.85 this week, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday, meaning the downward trend is continuing. However, this trend may be short-lived. The University of Tartu's latest wastewater monitoring study showed an increase in coronavirus in cities across the country as well as a rising concentration of the virus in south Estonia.

Over the weekend, mass coronavirus vaccinations took place across the country for the over 60s using AstraZeneca doses. The uptake in Tallinn was lower than expected and experts believe this could be due to communication issues.

In total, 5,114 people were vaccinated in Tallinn but there were enough doses allocated to vaccinate 7,100 people. These surplus doses will now be distributed to family doctors. However, rural areas reported high turnout rates.

Estonia will receive 62,000 additional doses in the second quarter (April, May, June) after the European Union came to an agreement to help hard-hit countries. Estonia currently has the third highest 14-day infection rate in the European Union after San Marino and Hungary.

By week: There were 5,570 cases last week, a fall from 7,822 the week before. In three weeks the number of new cases has almost halved. However, while cases have fallen, they are still very high and the figure is similar to that in mid-February.

Deaths also remain higher and there were 71 last week.

The 14-day infection rate was 1,007.54 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (April 5), compared to 1364.21 a week earlier (March 29).

By day: There were more than 1,000 new cases on three days last week and the highest number was 1,202 and the lowest was 382.

There were 71 deaths. The highest on a single day was 17 - a new record - and the lowest was five. While cases have fallen, the number of deaths remains high.

By county: Cases fell in all counties last week.

There were 3,387 new cases in Harju County compared to 4,869 last week - a fall of 1,482.

Ida-Viru County's cases fell from 751 to 577, Lääne-Viru County's from 427 to 250, Pärnu County's from 243 to 189, Võru County's from 72 to 52 and Saare County's case fell from 86 to 69. Tartu County's cases also fell from 384 to 313.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 431 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 477 the week before.

On Monday, 736 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, similar to last week. This shows the rate of patients being admitted to hospital has not fallen. Patients are now being taken from Tallinn to Tartu for treatment.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 5,570 positive tests last week and 27,417 negatives which gives a total of 32,987, the lowest number of tests for several weeks.

The average positive share per day was 16.43 percent compared to 18.65 percent last week.

Deaths: There were 71 deaths, compared to 82 last week.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 950, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 40,836 coronavirus vaccines were administered last week, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Monday. Of those, 7,920 were second doses, the ministry told ERR News.

As of Monday (April 5), 227,256 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex and county: As of Monday, several counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 25 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest rates while Saare and Hiiu counties have the highest.

As of Monday, 140,592 women and 86,541 men had received a first dose and 48,201 women and 20,556 men have received a second dose.

Coronavirus highlights: March 29 - April 4:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

