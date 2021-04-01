President receives second covid vaccine dose

President Kersti Kaljulaid received her second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on April 1. Source: Office of the President.
President Kersti Kaljulaid received her second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday (April 1).

The president was vaccinated at the North Estonia Medical Center in Tallinn. She wrote on Facebook that she had experienced no side effects from either dose. Her first dose was administered on March 5.

Kaljulaid encouraged everyone to get vaccinated if they are given the possibility, especially as bigger deliveries of the vaccine are expected in the coming weeks.

She said: "If the opportunity to vaccinate opens up, use it."  

The president also encouraged the over 65s to register for this weekend's mass vaccinations which are taking place across the country.

Editor: Helen Wright

