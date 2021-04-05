County vaccination centers booked up in a matter of hours

While mass coronavirus vaccinations in Tallinn did not generate as much interest as hoped for, smaller vaccination centers organized in county centers across Estonia booked up in a matter of hours. Järvamaa Hospital administered 220 doses to people aged 65 and up on Sunday.

Only three people did not show up for vaccinations at Järvamaa Hospital but replacements were found quickly. If there were enough vaccines, the city of Paide could have seen up to 1,000 doses administered.

Järvamaa Hospital's vaccination team was made up of seven people on Sunday. Four did the poking, the remaining three either organized movement or entered data. All of them were working outside their regular hours and received 1.5 times pay.

"There are 13 people in Järvamaa Hospital who have a license to administer vaccines. And since we are on regularly planned activities on weekdays, we have 24-hour hospital shifts, 30 people are working in the other building today (on Sunday - ed), including the COVID-19 department, people are just trying hard," said Maire Raidvere, head of nursing at Järvamaa Hospital.

Järvamaa Hospital midwifery manager Aiki Mäekivi said vaccine applicants are a little anxious, some are even scared, but all wish to get vaccinated.

Maire Raidvere said that if the digital registry is not overburdened and it works as it should, people in target groups should have a direct and comfortable way to have access to vaccines.

"And there are primary level healthcare providers and special care providers in Järva County as well. Actually, we do not know if anyone else is vaccinating and how much are they vaccinating. And it certainly makes it difficult to distribute resources. Perhaps there could have been coordinators by regions, coordinating vaccinations in their respective region," Raidvere added.

