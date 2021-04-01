Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) Source: Government Office
News

The infection rate - known as R - has fallen further to 0.85, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday. Last Friday, the rate was 0.9 which means Estonia's downward trend is continuing.

"The positive thing is that people have really stuck to these restrictions, reduced contact with each other, worn masks, and as a result, the infection rate has dropped to 0.85," she said at the government's press conference.

An infection rate below 1 means the infection rate is no longer rising.

The latest round of restrictions, which moved children to distance learning and closed cafes and restaurants, came into effect exactly three weeks ago on March 11.

Head of the Health Board Üllar Lanno has previously said an infection of 0.85 is needed by May for summer to be normal and mostly free of restrictions this year.

Kallas also discussed coronavirus vaccinations and said the government has given the go-ahead for school buildings, sports centers and other well ventilated spaces to be used as large-scale vaccine centers in the coming months.

The prime minister is still optimistic that 70 percent of people will be vaccinated by the end of the summer and still expects non-risk groups to start being vaccinated in May.

So far, more than 200,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose in Estonia.

You can read more about Estonia's R rate here (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

Estonia Explained: 'Is this a singing nation?'

18:00

Leo Rummel: Estonia needs a major science and technology discovery center

17:37

Vladimir Svet: Let us make mass testing happen in Lasnamäe

16:54

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

16:29

Analysis: Public becoming more mobile despite restrictions

16:23

Jaanus Karilaid: Pandemic to provide state reform spark

16:03

Estonia to create database for biometric identification system

15:34

Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

15:29

Vaccine selection has slowed down vaccination process in Ida-Viru County

15:04

Government approves extension of coronavirus restrictions

15:03

Estonian Textile Artists' Union annual award winners announced

14:58

Foreign minister, interior minister still not joined Center Party

14:43

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

14:31

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

14:02

Legal expert: Saaremaa drunk driver murder verdict a significant precedent

13:47

Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

13:14

NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

12:43

Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

12:28

Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

12:12

State forestry commission reports 2020 revenue of €187.5 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: