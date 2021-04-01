Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

The infection rate - known as R - has fallen further to 0.85, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday. Last Friday, the rate was 0.9 which means Estonia's downward trend is continuing.

"The positive thing is that people have really stuck to these restrictions, reduced contact with each other, worn masks, and as a result, the infection rate has dropped to 0.85," she said at the government's press conference.

An infection rate below 1 means the infection rate is no longer rising.

The latest round of restrictions, which moved children to distance learning and closed cafes and restaurants, came into effect exactly three weeks ago on March 11.

Head of the Health Board Üllar Lanno has previously said an infection of 0.85 is needed by May for summer to be normal and mostly free of restrictions this year.

Kallas also discussed coronavirus vaccinations and said the government has given the go-ahead for school buildings, sports centers and other well ventilated spaces to be used as large-scale vaccine centers in the coming months.

The prime minister is still optimistic that 70 percent of people will be vaccinated by the end of the summer and still expects non-risk groups to start being vaccinated in May.

So far, more than 200,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose in Estonia.

You can read more about Estonia's R rate here (link in Estonian).

--

