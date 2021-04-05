Nearly 41,000 vaccine doses administered over the last week

40,836 vaccine doses were administered over the last week(March 29 - April 4) in Estonia, up by a third from the week prior .

As of Monday morning, 227,246 people have been administered at least one vaccine dose. 68,785 people have also received a second dose for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced.

21 percent of all adults are vaccinated with one dose. The coverage for people aged 70 and up is 42 percent with the indicator exceeding 50 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Saare and Rapla counties.

Vaccine coverage remains highest in the 80+ age group, where 45 percent are vaccinated with at least one dose. In nine counties - Saare, Lääne, Hiiu, Rapla, Järva, Jõgeva, Pärnu, Viljandi and Tartu - more than 50 percent of the most elderly age group are vaccinated at least once.

Over the holiday weekend, 91 healthcare establishments in Estonia vaccinated people born in 1956 and earlier against the coronavirus. A total of 17,022 doses were administered over three days, 11,337 of those going to people aged over 60.

Vaccinations will continue over the coming week in family medicine centers. "There are still more than 200,000 unvaccinated people among people aged 60 and up who are more vulnerable and require a protective injection the most. In the healthcare sector, we are based off the knowledge that each dose administered to people in COVID-19 risk groups can be life-saving," said Minister of Health Tanel Kiik (Center).

The social ministry noted that the effects of vaccinating are already visible from Estonian data. According to the Health Board, 0.06 percent of people vaccinated fully have gotten COVID-19. Decent enough protection is already developed after the first injection - 0.3 percent of people vaccinated once have fallen ill with the coronavirus in Estonia so far.

In total, vaccinations have been conducted in 502 healthcare establishments, 409 of which are family medicine centers.

26,190 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Estonia in the coming week. New shipments of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive next week.

Over 5,000 people vaccinated in Tallinn during weekend mass vaccinations

Mass vaccinations conducted by private firm sector Confido resulted with 3,410 people vaccinated against the coronavirus in the vaccination center at Sõle Sports Center. 1,350 on Friday, 1,500 on Saturday and 560 on Sunday.

Another 1,704 people were vaccinated at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Lasnamäe, operated by Medicum - 1,330 on Saturday and 374 on Sunday.

